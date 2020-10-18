Exane Asset Management Purchases New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,462 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,000. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of Exane Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $691,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 59,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $115,833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,122 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,639.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,207.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2,802.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,438.90.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.