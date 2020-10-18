EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EVRAZ from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of EVRAZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

EVRZF stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.04. EVRAZ has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $5.30.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

