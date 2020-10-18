Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of IBB opened at $139.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.63. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $146.53.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

