Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $94,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.96.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $146.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.33 and its 200-day moving average is $127.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 918.37, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.37. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

