Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. D. B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 118,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $126.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.73. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

