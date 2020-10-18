Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 180.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 280,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,173,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $1,351,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,957.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMC opened at $114.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.09. The company has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.