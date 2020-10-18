Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 284.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,407,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,425,000 after acquiring an additional 190,066 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 202,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,345 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 130.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 379,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,623,000 after acquiring an additional 214,490 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 47.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,918,000 after acquiring an additional 42,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Edward Jones raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $179,432.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,455.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $163.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.22.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

