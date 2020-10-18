Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 235.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 161,740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 228,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 228,054 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE SHW opened at $695.32 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $725.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $692.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $603.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.95.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $37,224,818 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.