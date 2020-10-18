Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 141,836.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42,551 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $70,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $53.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.40. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.