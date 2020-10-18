Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 26,007 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,007 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 6.0% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $288.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $303.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.