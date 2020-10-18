Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 230 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.81.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $124.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. Analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.