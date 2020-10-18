Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SINA by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 77,237 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SINA by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 524,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,701,000 after buying an additional 67,608 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of SINA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 500,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SINA by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after buying an additional 280,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SINA by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 187,112 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SINA opened at $42.60 on Friday. SINA Co. has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.42 and a beta of 1.18.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $507.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.19 million. SINA had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. SINA’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SINA Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SINA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

