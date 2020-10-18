Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.76.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $349.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 84.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.12. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.96 and a 200-day moving average of $296.55.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.