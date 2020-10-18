Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $930,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2,587.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 93,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 548.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 400,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,393,000 after acquiring an additional 338,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.82.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average is $45.23.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 57.28%. The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

