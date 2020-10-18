Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 585,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,827,000 after acquiring an additional 120,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $298.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $310.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.40 and its 200 day moving average is $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.38.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

