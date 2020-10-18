Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 202.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $148.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.69.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

