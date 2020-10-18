Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,509 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in PepsiCo by 161.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $227,508,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in PepsiCo by 211.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $55,808,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $141.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $195.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.07 and a 200 day moving average of $134.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

