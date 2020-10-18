Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 92.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Accenture by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $230.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.31. The firm has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,555 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.58.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

