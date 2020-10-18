Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $57,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average is $75.09.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

