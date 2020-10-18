Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $37,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $209.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $210.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.04.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

