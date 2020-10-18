Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1,000.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 58,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $79.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

