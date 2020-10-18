Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at $392,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $704,000.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

Shares of USO opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98. United States Oil Fund, LP has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $106.56.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.