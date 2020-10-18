Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,005 GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $53.02 on Friday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $64.22.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

