Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 100 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $43,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $364.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $346.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.98. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

