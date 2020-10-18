Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Peloton by 615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Peloton in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton by 1,574.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $10,741,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 183,500 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $24,122,910.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,432,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 959,996 shares of company stock valued at $87,174,415.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Peloton from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Peloton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of Peloton from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Peloton from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $131.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Peloton has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $139.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.49.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

