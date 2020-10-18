Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYF opened at $29.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.