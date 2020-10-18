Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4,660.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 246.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,893 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 185.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 92,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,530,000.

AIA stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.02. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $75.92.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

