Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 76 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 71.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,713,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,039 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $896,359,000 after purchasing an additional 705,855 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 76.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $900,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,473 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,989,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,115,000 after purchasing an additional 159,199 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS stock opened at $143.88 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,798.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $597,458.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,244.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $992,387.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Argus started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.19.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

