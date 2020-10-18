Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 118 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,924,836,000 after purchasing an additional 772,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,607,000 after buying an additional 438,056 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,817,000 after buying an additional 840,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,707,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,301,000 after buying an additional 135,242 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,769,000 after buying an additional 367,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.69.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $206.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $207.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total value of $2,666,196.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

