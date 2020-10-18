Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 122.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

NYSE:VZ opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $240.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.28.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

