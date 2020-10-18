Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 264.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 46.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Copa by 141.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 28,127 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Copa by 10.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Copa by 635.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 33,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 28,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Copa by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Copa from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Copa from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

Copa stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.62. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $116.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.