Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,409 Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VALE. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vale by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VALE opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. Vale SA has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Vale had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Analysts expect that Vale SA will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vale from $11.75 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.30 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

