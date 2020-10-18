Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 460 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,210.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,333,000 after buying an additional 1,950,030 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,078,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,648,000 after purchasing an additional 296,438 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 24,328.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 254,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 253,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.29.

NYSE GS opened at $206.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

