Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Short Interest Update

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,072,400 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 1,443,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,681.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ZHAOF opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. Evolution Mining has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $1.41.
Evolution Mining Company Profile
