Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 532.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 466.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $221,711.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RE. TheStreet upgraded Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.67.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $200.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.26. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

