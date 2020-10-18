Essentra PLC (LON:ESNT) Insider Sells £67,262.50 in Stock

Essentra PLC (LON:ESNT) insider Paul Forman sold 26,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £67,262.50 ($87,878.89).

Essentra stock opened at GBX 250 ($3.27) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $783.77 million and a P/E ratio of 47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Essentra PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 206.80 ($2.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 459.13 ($6.00). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 272.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 286.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESNT shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essentra to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Essentra in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

