Equity BancShares (EQBK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. On average, analysts expect Equity BancShares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Equity BancShares has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $33,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $70,475. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQBK shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

