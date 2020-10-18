Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Falcon Minerals Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.48. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,459 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,988,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 327,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

