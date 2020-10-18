Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $47.97 on Friday. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $989.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average is $47.88.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $253.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 278.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 47.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

