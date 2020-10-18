ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Upgraded to Hold by Commerzbank

Commerzbank upgraded shares of ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ElringKlinger stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. ElringKlinger has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.