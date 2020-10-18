Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 163,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 43.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 645,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,601,000 after purchasing an additional 196,916 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 67.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 202.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,046,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,159,000 after buying an additional 699,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $146.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.64 and its 200-day moving average is $153.41.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

