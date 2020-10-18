Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EIGR. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $303.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Glenn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 226,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 154,900 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 211,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 112,033 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 155,638 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.