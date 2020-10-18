EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Short Interest Up 34.4% in September

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

EH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded EHang from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EHang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EHang stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) by 1,572.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EHang were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EH opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. EHang has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $476.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that EHang will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

