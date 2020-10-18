Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW stock opened at $85.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $87.79. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.35, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $927,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $838,723.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at $29,335,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,773 shares of company stock worth $34,576,732 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.77.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

