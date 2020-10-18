Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Raised to $95.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.74.

Shares of EMN opened at $86.49 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.03%.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

