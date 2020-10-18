Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman Buys 350 Shares of Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Stock

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman acquired 350 shares of Economic Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$95.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,368,074.50.

EVT opened at C$95.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$97.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$96.22. Economic Investment Trust Limited has a 1 year low of C$81.99 and a 1 year high of C$117.14. The firm has a market cap of $536.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.81.

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$86.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

