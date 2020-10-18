DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 17th. Truist raised their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.48.

DKNG opened at $44.34 on Friday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $10,509,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

