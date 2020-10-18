Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 94.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 113.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $114.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. Dover Co. has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.70.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.