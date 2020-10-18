Donegal Group Inc. (DGICB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on November 16th

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1325 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Donegal Group has raised its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

NASDAQ DGICB opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $360.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.42. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $192.41 million for the quarter.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.