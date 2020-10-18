Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,503,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,232,000 after purchasing an additional 718,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:D opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.01, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.42. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

